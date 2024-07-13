Newly Signed Wrestler Stephanie Vaquer Set for WWE Debut This Weekend in Mexico

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Fresh off her signing with WWE, Stephanie Vaquer is ready to hit the ground running. The former CMLL star is scheduled to appear at WWE's live events in Mexico City and Monterrey this weekend.

The announcement came on Friday, confirming Vaquer's presence at both shows on Saturday and Sunday. While details are scarce, the announcement only mentions her "appearing" at the events, leaving fans to speculate on whether she might compete in a match.

This swift debut marks an exciting turn for Vaquer and adds a layer of intrigue to WWE's upcoming events in Mexico.