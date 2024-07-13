WWE Hall of Famer Reveals How Andre the Giant Drove a Wrestling Legend to Quit

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase recently shared insights on the formidable presence of the legendary Andre the Giant, describing how Andre's mere disapproval could prompt wrestling legends to leave the industry.

In an interview with “WrestlingInc.com,” DiBiase vividly recounted a tag team match from 1979, where he teamed up with Andre and Ivan Putski to face The Valiant Brothers. According to DiBiase, Andre’s disdain for Putski was evident, leading him to ensure Putski never entered the ring. DiBiase recalled:

"Way back in 1979 when I was there [in WWE] working for Vince Sr. in a tag team match one night, it was me, Andre, and Ivan Putski against The Valiant Brothers. Andre did not like Putski at all. Andre told me, ‘You tag me. No one else.’ ‘You bet boss, whatever you say!’ [I replied]."

DiBiase complied with Andre’s wishes, recounting how Putski was relegated to standing on the apron for the entire match, underscoring the lack of favor Putski had among his peers.

"He made sure I did that. He made Putski basically stand on the apron the entire match. Putski wasn’t really one of those guys that a lot of people liked."

DiBiase then shared another account of Andre's influential presence, revealing how it led to the departure of another wrestling icon. He recounted a cage match night at Madison Square Garden against Randy Savage. Prior to their match, Andre faced Bam Bam Bigelow. On that night, after his match with Andre, Bigelow entered the dressing room, gathered his belongings, and walked out, choosing to quit.

"The night that Randy [Savage] and I had the cage match in Madison Square Garden, just prior to our match, Andre worked with Bam Bam Bigelow. And that’s the night Bigelow walked into the dressing room and got all his stuff together, packed his bag and walked out the door and quit."