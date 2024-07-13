Rhea Ripley Set to Open Upcoming WWE Raw

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, a commercial aired for the 7/15 episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand prime-time program.

The commercial announced that Rhea Ripley will be opening the 7/15 episode of WWE Raw on the USA Network.

“Mami” made a brief surprise appearance to run off WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and confront Dominik Mysterio in the explosive conclusion to the 7/8 episode of WWE Raw at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada earlier this week.

Also scheduled for the 7/15 episode of WWE Raw at the Nutter Center in Dayton, OH, is Sheamus vs. “Big” Bronson Reed, Drew McIntyre’s return from suspension at CM Punk’s request to Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest and GUNTHER going face-to-face ahead of their WWE SummerSlam 2024 title match at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 3.