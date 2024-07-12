Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, July 12, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on FOX. Rajah.com is the official results partner of WNS.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (JULY 12, 2024): WORCESTER, MA.

WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together. gets us started and then we see a video recap of the WWE Money In The Bank 2024 premium live event from this past weekend in Toronto.

Tiffany Stratton, Bayley, Nia Jax & Michin Kick Off This Week's Show

We see some arrival shots of various Superstars getting to the DCU Center earlier today, as the crowd is heard reacting in the background inside the show venue for tonight. Corey Graves and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show as we get our first live shot inside the building.

On that note, the ring announcer introduces the winner of the 2024 Women's Money In The Bank ladder match, Ms. Money In The Bank 2024, or Ms. Tiffy In The Bank, former WWE NXT Women's World Champion Tiffany Stratton.

Stratton makes her way out to a big pop from the Worcester crowd and settles inside the squared circle with her Money In The Bank briefcase in-hand. She says Toronto's own Trish Stratus may have been the host last weekend, but she was the real star of the show.

She says Trish isn't here tonight, and it's Tiffy-Time. The fans break out into a loud "Tiffy-Time! Tiffy-Time!" chant. Stratton tells Bayley and Liv Morgan to keep their heads on a swivel, because their championship reigns are on Tiffy-Time.

As she continues to talk, the theme for WWE Women's Champion Bayley hits to cut her off. Bayley gets in the ring and has a back-and-forth with Stratton, which culminates with her telling Ms. Money In The Bank that if she cashes in on her, she promises she'll be the first woman to lose her cash-in.

The two continue to jaw back-and-forth until the theme for Nia Jax hits. Out comes the 2024 Queen of the Ring and Bayley's opponent for WWE SummerSlam 2024 on August 3 in Cleveland, OH. Jax tells the crowd their boos isn't an appropriate reaction for their queen.

Bayley tells Nia Jax she's no longer the "Hugger" Bayley from WWE NXT. She says she's going to beat Jax at SummerSlam, unless she slips on a banana peel. Jax fires back on the mic at Bayley, saying she knows she's not "Hugger" Bayley anymore.

She looks down at her exposed stomach and asks if she's BBL Bayley now. The crowd "ooh's" and "ahh's" at that line. Jax insists she has no issues with Stratton, and calls Stratton "my own personal Barbie Doll." She vows to victimize Bayley at SummerSlam.

A brawl breaks out with Jax and Bayley, which includes Stratton attacking Bayley from behind. Stratton and Jax work hand-in-hand in beating down the WWE Women's Champion in two-on-one fashion. Michin runs out with a kendo stick to make the save, clearing Stratton and Jax of the ring. We head to a commercial break.

Nia Jax (w/ Tiffany Stratton) vs. Michin (w/ Bayley)

When we return from the break, we see Byron Saxton interviewing Chelsea Green and Piper Niven backstage. Green is wearing a neck brace and is dismissive of Saxton the entire time.

Back inside the DCU Center, we see Nia Jax and Michin in the ring and ready for their scheduled one-on-one contest. The match is underway and it is all Jax thus far. The 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring uses her size and strength to dominate Michin in the early goings.

Michin tries fighting back with an assortment of kicks, but when she goes for a DDT, Jax simply shrugs it off and takes back over control of the offense. We shift gears on that note and head into a mid-match commercial break as our opening match of the evening continues.

As the show settles back in from the mid-match advertising time out, we see the action still in progress, with Michin starting to fight into the offensive lead. This isn't long-lived, however, as an assist from Ms. Tiffy In The Bank leads to Nia Jax hitting her Ah-Nia-Later finisher off the ropes for the pin fall victory.

Once the match wraps up, we see Stratton and Jax continue to beat down Michin, leading to WWE Women's Champion Bayley hitting the ring to try and make the save. Unfortunately for her, Ms. Tiffy In The Bank and the Queen of the Ring beat her down as well. Stratton teases cashing in her briefcase until an offended Nia gives her the "how dare you" glare.

Winner: Nia Jax

Solo Sikoa's Rise To The Top

Once the post-match scene following the women's singles opener wraps up, we shift gears and head to the commentary duo of Graves and Barrett, who talk about Solo Sikoa scoring a pin over Cody Rhodes in the six-man tag-team main event at WWE Money In The Bank 2024 in Toronto this past Saturday night.

From there, we head into an elaborate video package focusing on The Bloodline, and featuring Solo Sikoa seated at the head of the table delivering sound bytes, which concludes with him promising that "by the end of tonight, everyone will acknowledge me." The commentators drive home that final quote after the package wraps up.

Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews vs. Angel & Berto

After that, we return inside the DCU Center where we hear the familiar sounds of Baron Corbin's theme music. As Corbin heads to the ring for advertised tag-team action alongside Apollo Crews, against the Legado Del Fantasma duo of Angel & Berto, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, Graves and Barrett set up footage from the Men's Ladder Match at the WWE Money In The Bank 2024 PLE in Toronto this past weekend. We see the highlights and then shoot to a quick empty arena interview with Andrade. Byron Saxton tells him many people are saying Andrade had a memorable, star-making performance in the bout.

As they talk briefly, they are interrupted by Carmelo Hayes, who confronts them from behind and says he was the real standout performer in the bout and says many are telling him Andrade screwed him out of the win in that match. Hayes boasts about his accomplishments since joining the WWE main roster.

Saxton asks Andrade what's next. Andrade takes off his sunglasses, points to Carmelo Hayes behind him and calmly says, "Him." Hayes stands up and stomps off to end the interview segment. Back inside the DCU Center, Apollo Crews' theme hits and out he comes to join his partner, Baron Corbin, in the ring for our next match of the evening.

Winners: Angel & Berto

Randy Orton Has A Chat With Cody Rhodes In The Locker Room

When the show returns, we hear Graves promote special ticket package offers for the returning WWE Bad Blood premium live event later this year. Back live, we see Cody Rhodes sitting in the locker room with his suit on and the WWE Universal Championship by his side. In comes Randy Orton, who takes a seat next to him.

Orton tells Cody he knows at some point he'll find himself in the center of the ring tonight with a bunch of bad ass Samoans. He says he also knows that Cody wouldn't want him coming out to help. He says he needs him to know that if things go sideways, he is coming out. He's coming out because as Cody knows, he will always have his back.

He tells Cody that Kevin Owens isn't here tonight after last week, and he says that's his fault. He tells him there's going to be a lot of people gunning for Cody's title when things with The Bloodline are all said-and-done. He reminds him again that even then, he'll always have his back. They pound fists and Randy walks off.

LA Knight Signs Contract For U.S. Title Match With Logan Paul At SummerSlam

Backstage, we see Chelsea Green and Piper Niven still outside of SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis' office. Pretty Deadly walk up and try and go into his office, but Green and Niven slap their hands.

They tell the women's tag-team duo about their idea they want to pitch Aldis for "Pretty Deadly: The Musical." They tell them they'll have to get in the back of the line, because they're talking to Aldis first.

Out of Aldis' office pops LA Knight to a big pop from the crowd overheard in the background inside the DCU Center. Knight tells Green and Niven that Aldis says he's going to call them in soon after he does some other stuff. Knight begins walking like he's coming to the ring next. On that note, however, we first shift into another commercial break.

Back inside the DCU Center, we hear the familiar sounds of LA Knight's theme music and out comes "The Mega Star" for our next segment of the evening. Knight gets on the mic and as always, begins by saying, "Lemme talk to ya!"

He talks about being screwed out of the briefcase that was rightfully his in the Men's Ladder Match at the WWE Money In The Bank 2024 show this past Saturday in Toronto. He then goes on to show footage of himself pinning the U.S. Champion Logan Paul in the triple-threat match he won to qualify for Money In The Bank.

Due to the fact that he earned a victory via pin over the reigning United States Champion, he spoke with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis and got a contract drawn up for a LA Knight vs. Logan Paul match for the United States Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2024 in Cleveland, OH. Knight reveals the contract has his signature and Aldis'.

He says he'd love for Paul to come out and sign it as well, but he's not here tonight. He tells Paul that one way or the other, he'll get his signature on the contract and he will beat him at SummerSlam to become the new WWE United States Champion. "With everybody saying ...L...A...Knight...YEAH!"

Blair Davenport vs. Naomi

An elaborate video package airs with Blair Davenport sending a message to the entire women's division on the WWE SmackDown brand. Once the video package wraps up, we return inside the DCU Center where the theme for Blair Davenport hits and she makes her way to the ring for the next match of the evening.

As she settles inside the squared circle for a one-on-one showdown against Naomi, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return from the break, we see a lengthy video package looking back at John Cena's WWE Retirement Tour announcement from the Money In The Bank PLE this past weekend in Toronto.

Back live inside the DCU Center in Worcester, the lights go out. When they come back on, the neon colors shine and the fist-pumping entrance tune of Naomi plays. The women's WWE veteran settles in the ring and the bell sounds to start this one off. After some brief back-and-forth action, we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, Naomi picks up the win.

Winner: Naomi

WWE Tag-Team Championship

#DIY (C) vs. A-Town Down Under

After the women's bout wraps up, we head over to the commentary desk, where Wade Barrett and Corey Graves set up the weekly Progressive Match Flo of the Week video package, which this time looks back at DIY defeating A-Town Down Under last week to become the new WWE Tag-Team Champions.

Once the Progressive Flo video package concludes, the theme for Austin Theory hits and out he comes. When we return, Graves and Barrett announce next week's SmackDown in Omaha, Nebraska will feature Logan Paul responding to LA Knight's SummerSlam challenge. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes is also announced for the 7/19 episode of SmackDown.

Backstage, we see Naomi walking the halls after her hard-earned victory over Blair Davenport moments ago. She is approached by Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. The three share a hug and then do a walk-and-talk about how Nick Aldis isn't here tonight. As they say that, they happen to walk past Chelsea Green, Piper Niven and other Superstars sitting outside of Aldis' office waiting to talk to him.

When they overheard the comment about Aldis not being here, they all scramble to leave without being seen looking pathetic sitting around waiting for no reason. All except Green and Niven, who immediately bust through the door into Aldis' office. Cargill and Belair finish their chat with Naomi and then Davenport approaches her.

She pretends to be a good sport and shake hands and then walks off. Green and Niven pop out of Aldis' office and yell in Naomi's face that Nick Aldis is not even here. They storm off and as they do, Naomi is ambushed and attacked from behind by Davenport. Davenport leaves her laying and chuckles as she walks over her unconscious body.

Back out inside the DCU Center, we see Theory joined by Grayson Waller in the ring. The A-Town Down Under duo await the arrival of the new WWE Tag-Team Champions. The theme for DIY hits and out comes the team to beat A-Town Down Under last Friday night to capture the gold.

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa come out with their newly won gold to a big pop from the Dayton crowd. The new champions and the former champions-turned-challengers are settled in the ring and ready to rock and roll in this immediate rematch from last week's show, with the titles on-the-line. The bell sounds and off we go.

Waller and Ciampa kick things off for their respective teams, and Waller tries sending Ciampa to the floor straight out of the gate. Ciampa avoids it and begins unloading on Waller with an offensive flurry. He looks for a spot on the floor, but it almost backfires on him.

The commentators talk about how Theory isn't playing games tonight, as he pushes past his partner at ringside to dodge a bullet and lay out Ciampa, shifting the offensive momentum into he and Waller's favor. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this high stakes championship clash continues.

When we return from the break, we see Theory and Waller lose control of the offense, as Ciampa and Gargano take over. Theory helps shift the momentum back into the favor of A-Town Down Under, but ends up getting knocked out by his own partner Waller, who decks him by accident. This leads to DIY picking up the win to retain their tag-team titles.

Winners and STILL WWE Tag-Team Champions: #DIY

Jacob Fatu Beats Down DIY & A-Town Down Under, Solo Sikoa Arrives

Once the match wraps up, we see #DIY duo Ciampa and Gargano celebrating their second consecutive victory over A-Town Down Under to retain their WWE Tag-Team Championships. The camera angle switches to show Theory and Waller at ringside.

Theory begins to confront Waller about what happened, but as soon as he does, the two are both beaten down by Jacob Fatu of The Bloodline, who appears out of nowhere. Jacob Fatu then heads into the ring and takes out the tag-team champion #DIY-duo of Gargano and Ciampa.

In what was essentially an offensive display and spotlight showcase on what Fatu is able to do in the ring that has elicited all the hype he has garnered heading into WWE, Fatu beats down Theory, Waller, Gargano and Ciampa all by himself, and in impressive crowd-popping fashion.

As Jacob Fatu stands tall in the ring over the fallen bodies of the two top tag-teams on SmackDown, the theme for The Bloodline hits and out comes "The Tribal Chief" Solo Sikoa accompanied by Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. They head down to join Fatu in the ring and as they do, we head into a quick commercial break.

When we return, Solo gets on the mic and starts by demanding everyone acknowledge him. He tries to continue to talk as fans loudly chant "We Want Roman!" He acknowledges the chants and says they screwed that up and don't deserve Roman, "so you've got me now!"

As he continues talking, he gets around to calling out WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes for a title showdown at "The Biggest Party of the Summer" at WWE SummerSlam 2024 on August 3 in Cleveland, OH. Out comes "The American Nightmare" to a huge pop from the Worcester crowd.

Cody talks briefly but ends up getting attacked by The Bloodline group of Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. They brutally beat him down for a bit until finally the theme for Randy Orton hits. "The Viper" runs out to a monster pop from the fans inside the DCU Center.

Orton tries to make the save for Cody, as he promised he would always have his back and made it clear that he would come out tonight if "things went sideways" for Cody with The Bloodline. That's exactly what he does for a bit, however the numbers disadvantage ends up being too much for him to endure.

The Bloodline ends up putting Orton through the commentary desk at ringside. They then continue their brutal beatdown of the now bloody Cody Rhodes. They tie him up in the ring ropes and pose in front of him as Corey Graves talks about Cody having a real problem to deal with at WWE SummerSlam in the form of the new "Tribal Chief" Solo Sikoa. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!