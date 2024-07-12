WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Raw & NXT Moving to SYFY for Upcoming Episodes

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 12, 2024

WWE fans will see Monday Night Raw and NXT air on Syfy for four weeks due to the upcoming Olympics. This is a standard practice every four years, but it will be the last time for Raw as the show moves to Netflix in 2025. NXT will find a new home on The CW Network this fall.

The affected shows are:

Monday Night Raw: July 29th, August 6th
NXT: July 30th, August 7th

While Raw and NXT are on Syfy, programming will continue as usual. Fans can expect to see Drew McIntyre's return on Raw, a face-off between World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest and Gunther, and a match between Sheamus and Bronson Reed. NXT will feature a title defense by NXT North American Champion Oba Femi, a trios match between The Rascalz and Gallus, and a singles bout between Brooks Jensen and Je'Von Evans.

WWE will resume its regular broadcast schedule on the USA Network following the Olympics.

WWE Unveils 15 New Live Events for 2024 Tour

WWE issued the following: WWE® ANNOUNCES 15 LIVE EVENTS AS PART OF 2024 TOUR Tickets On Sale Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. Local STAMFOR [...]

— Ben Kerin Jul 12, 2024 06:07PM


