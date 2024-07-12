WWE Raw & NXT Moving to SYFY for Upcoming Episodes

WWE fans will see Monday Night Raw and NXT air on Syfy for four weeks due to the upcoming Olympics. This is a standard practice every four years, but it will be the last time for Raw as the show moves to Netflix in 2025. NXT will find a new home on The CW Network this fall.
The affected shows are:
Monday Night Raw: July 29th, August 6th
NXT: July 30th, August 7th
While Raw and NXT are on Syfy, programming will continue as usual. Fans can expect to see Drew McIntyre's return on Raw, a face-off between World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest and Gunther, and a match between Sheamus and Bronson Reed. NXT will feature a title defense by NXT North American Champion Oba Femi, a trios match between The Rascalz and Gallus, and a singles bout between Brooks Jensen and Je'Von Evans.
WWE will resume its regular broadcast schedule on the USA Network following the Olympics.
