WWE Unveils 15 New Live Events for 2024 Tour

WWE issued the following:
WWE® ANNOUNCES 15 LIVE EVENTS AS PART OF 2024 TOUR
Tickets On Sale Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. Local
STAMFORD, Conn., July 12, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced 15 live events as part of the company’s 2024 touring schedule.
Tickets for each live event go on sale Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. local. To learn more about registering for pre-sale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/new-2024-events-presale-registration.
Friday, October 4
Nashville, Tenn.
Friday Night SmackDown
Bridgestone Arena
Friday, October 11
Greenville, S.C.
Friday Night SmackDown
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Friday, October 18
Columbia, S.C.
Friday Night SmackDown
Colonial Life Arena
Monday, October 21
Philadelphia, Pa.
Monday Night RAW
Wells Fargo Center
Friday, October 25
Brooklyn, N.Y.
Friday Night SmackDown
Barclays Center
Friday, November 8
Buffalo, N.Y.
Friday Night SmackDown
KeyBank Center
Monday, November 11
Grand Rapids, Mich.
Monday Night RAW
Van Andel Arena
Friday, November 15
Milwaukee, Wis.
Friday Night SmackDown
Fiserv Forum
Friday, November 22
Salt Lake City, Utah
Friday Night SmackDown
Delta Center
Monday, November 25
Glendale, Ari.
Monday Night RAW
Desert Diamond Arena
Monday, December 2
Everett, Wash.
Monday Night RAW
Angel of the Winds Arena
Friday, December 6
Minneapolis, Minn.
Friday Night SmackDown
Target Center
Monday, December 9
Wichita, Kans.
Monday Night RAW
INTRUST Bank Arena
Friday, December 13
Hartford, Conn.
Friday Night SmackDown
XL Center
Monday, December 16
Boston, Mass.
Monday Night RAW
TD Garden
