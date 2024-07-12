WWE Unveils 15 New Live Events for 2024 Tour

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE issued the following:

WWE® ANNOUNCES 15 LIVE EVENTS AS PART OF 2024 TOUR

Tickets On Sale Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. Local

STAMFORD, Conn., July 12, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced 15 live events as part of the company’s 2024 touring schedule.

Tickets for each live event go on sale Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. local. To learn more about registering for pre-sale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/new-2024-events-presale-registration.

Friday, October 4

Nashville, Tenn.

Friday Night SmackDown

Bridgestone Arena

Friday, October 11

Greenville, S.C.

Friday Night SmackDown

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Friday, October 18

Columbia, S.C.

Friday Night SmackDown

Colonial Life Arena

Monday, October 21

Philadelphia, Pa.

Monday Night RAW

Wells Fargo Center

Friday, October 25

Brooklyn, N.Y.

Friday Night SmackDown

Barclays Center

Friday, November 8

Buffalo, N.Y.

Friday Night SmackDown

KeyBank Center

Monday, November 11

Grand Rapids, Mich.

Monday Night RAW

Van Andel Arena

Friday, November 15

Milwaukee, Wis.

Friday Night SmackDown

Fiserv Forum

Friday, November 22

Salt Lake City, Utah

Friday Night SmackDown

Delta Center

Monday, November 25

Glendale, Ari.

Monday Night RAW

Desert Diamond Arena

Monday, December 2

Everett, Wash.

Monday Night RAW

Angel of the Winds Arena

Friday, December 6

Minneapolis, Minn.

Friday Night SmackDown

Target Center

Monday, December 9

Wichita, Kans.

Monday Night RAW

INTRUST Bank Arena

Friday, December 13

Hartford, Conn.

Friday Night SmackDown

XL Center

Monday, December 16

Boston, Mass.

Monday Night RAW

TD Garden

