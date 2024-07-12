CJ Perry Departs AEW

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Professional wrestling manager CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE, is no longer with All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Perry, who was released by WWE in 2021, joined AEW in September 2023 after expressing interest in the promotion for years. Her debut came at the All Out pay-per-view event, where she assisted her then-husband Miro. She later managed Andrade El Idolo on AEW television.

Perry's absence from AEW programming began in December 2023 following the Worlds End pay-per-view event. In a recent interview with USA Today, Perry confirmed her departure from AEW, stating her time with the company "has just finished."

Perry remains focused on managing talent and is open to signing with any wrestling promotion.