WWE Engages in Major Talks to Hold Survivor Series at New LA Arena

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 12, 2024

As WWE builds towards SummerSlam on August 3rd at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH, major matches like WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest vs. GUNTHER and WWE Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Nia Jax have already been confirmed.

In recent years, WarGames has been a staple of the Survivor Series event, though it’s uncertain if this will continue. WWE has yet to officially announce the date and location for this year's Survivor Series, but new information suggests an exciting possibility.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE is in significant discussions about hosting the 2024 Survivor Series in Los Angeles. The report states, “Source: WWE has had significant discussions about bringing the 2024 Survivor Series to Los Angeles at the brand new Intuit Dome on Saturday, November 30th. The Intuit Dome, located across from SoFi Stadium, will officially open on August 15th with a Bruno Mars concert.”


