Chelsea Green Weighs in on Rumored WWE Secondary Women’s Titles

During an interview with The Masked Man Show, Chelsea Green commented on the rumor of WWE introducing secondary women’s titles.

“I don’t know if it’s been confirmed because I don’t know it. I only saw it on the internet. Whatever you guys are reading, I’m also reading too. Of course, I’m hoping and praying that’s true. Any more spotlights the women can get would be amazing. I do think it’s long overdue. It’s another step in the right direction. I didn’t even think this could happen two years ago. Now, I’m like, ‘Of course it’s happening.’ It has to happen; now that it’s on the internet, we need this to happen.

Obviously, I think it would be amazing to showcase the women that could be champions in the future but maybe we don’t see them in that light right now. Maybe we see them as floaters or maybe they haven’t locked down their character or maybe they are a funny girl. Maybe me [laughs]. There are all these women where we have so much talent and we’re not able to showcase it all the time. Putting another title in the mix would just up the ante for that mid-level girl who we know we can elevate, we know they can get there, but maybe the fans don’t believe in them yet. Maybe they need that championship to showcase that they can lead a division. If this comes to fruition, it will be a game-changer for the women’s locker room on Raw and SmackDown.”