CMLL and NJPW Reportedly "Very Upset" Over Stephanie Vaquer's WWE Departure Handling

Earlier this week, it was reported that CMLL/NJPW star Stephanie Vaquer signed with WWE, and Shawn Michaels confirmed the news via Twitter/X. While speaking on Wednesday’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on the situation:

“When she had told them (CMLL), they basically asked her and said, ‘we won’t stand in your way or anything like that, if you want to go you can go, but just do business the right way’. She’s got the tag titles in CMLL, she’s got the CMLL singles title, and it was basically go to San Jose, where she’s been advertised for months, and drop the title there, drop the tag title, we’ll do a farewell. And the feeling was, that they expected that of her and basically told her ‘look they want you and they may not want you to do that, but you haven’t signed yet so you can just tell them: I want to go out the right way.’”

Then, on Monday when she signed, she told them that Tuesday, which was last night in Guadalajara, was her last night, and she wouldn’t be coming to Arena Mexico on Friday. She wouldn’t do any of the dates – she’s got dates all over the world. She had dates in Germany, she had the Copper Box date on August 24, other New Japan STRONG dates and things like that that had been agreed to. Some may have been advertised, some have not, and the idea was to come to San Jose and drop the title, but she didn’t do that. Last night, in her last night, she beat Tessa Blanchard. I’m not sure if that’s how it was originally booked or if they would have asked her to lose on the way out, but she didn’t; she did a farewell. CMLL was very upset over her, you know because of what happened, and also they had never been targeted in this way by WWE. People are expecting that she will be announced at the Mexico City Arena CDMX show on Saturday, which is probably why they were so adamant about her not going to San Jose on Saturday.

“New Japan was very upset because when they first announced the show in San Jose she was in the first batch of people announced and they have been advertised for months. It’s kind of like their basic thing is ‘you’ve been advertised for months for this show, in a championship match and then five days before the show you pull out, and you’re the champion’.”

AEW wasn’t happy because they did want her and they made an offer to her, but she went with WWE. It’s not a surprise because she grew up in Chile, and when she grew up wanting to be a wrestler, there was no such thing as AEW. Her wrestling pre-dates AEW by years, and she did have a WWE tryout before she got good, and they didn’t sign her then. That’s the place she wanted to go, but how it happened was not well received.