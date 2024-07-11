WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Finn Balor Discusses The Demon's Future In WWE

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 11, 2024

In a recent interview on the What's The Story podcast, Finn Balor addressed the ongoing absence of his "Demon" persona within the Judgment Day stable. Balor expressed a desire to maintain a clear distinction between his heel character and the fan-favorite Demon.

"I would prefer to keep Finn as the heel and The Demon as the babyface, not blend the lines at all," Balor said. He went on to acknowledge some creative concerns regarding The Demon's recent appearances. "The Demon's something we haven't quite executed perfectly in the last few years," Balor admitted. "I'd rather not do it unless I'm happy with it."

While the door isn't shut on The Demon's return entirely, Balor seems content with his current direction. "Right now, I'm having a lot of fun as a heel," he explained. "There's more depth I can add to this character than with The Demon. The Demon's very straightforward, just out for the kill. With Finn, there's more room for scheming and complex storylines."

Source: wtspod.com
Tags: #wwe #finn balor #the demon

