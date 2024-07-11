Bayley Advocates for WWE Evolution 2 Premium Live Event

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Bayley has called for WWE to hold another Evolution pay-per-view event.

The first Evolution event took place on October 28, 2018, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. It was headlined by Nikki Bella vs. Ronda Rousey.

In 2020, there were rumors about a second installment, but it never materialized. During an interview with Cody Rhodes on the first episode of "What Do You Wanna Talk About?", Bayley was asked about the possibility of another Evolution event.

Bayley responded, "Yes. Why not? Like we were just saying, there are so many women. So the thing about the first one was we had so many girls from NXT for one, but they got to showcase, you know, on a bigger stage. But they had so many women from the past. It's kind of like the first few (Royal) Rumbles a lot of women from the past because we didn't have enough women to fill up these matches, but like now we do. And I think it would be so cool to give everybody on Raw and SmackDown a part of that show, Evolution 2. You can bring girls in from NXT. You can bring girls in…we just saw Jordynne Grace on NXT, you know, TNA girls, like whatever that connection is there. We can bring different girls in, and you can bring someone from the past, like if they're up for it, to do a little something. But we have such a stacked roster right now. Yeah, where it's like, we can hold down a show on our own and other PLE on our own. And it's been so many years where it's not like it's something we have to do every year where we're kind of like, ‘All right.’ We've seen it enough times, but I think it's time because it is a different era compared to back then.”