Ronda Rousey Criticizes Vince McMahon, Praises Triple H's Leadership in WWE

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Ronda Rousey has little regard for Vince McMahon.

In fact, the UFC Hall of Fame legend and former WrestleMania main event star believes anyone is better than the former longtime WWE Chairman.

During a recent CBS Sports interview with Shakiel Mahjouri, the women's combat sports pioneer shared her unfiltered thoughts on McMahon and the new regime in WWE led by Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

"I think anyone’s better than Vince McMahon," Rousey said. "The only place you can go is up. I really enjoy Triple H and working with him, and honestly, I haven’t been watching, but I saw something from Natty [Neidhart] saying that they had a card recently that had just as many women on it as the men."

Rousey continued, "That’s what I would really like to see, the women equally represented with not just matches on the card, but time on the show. I feel there’s no place they could go but up and I’m really, really happy for all the women still there and thriving under the new regime. I think there’s, yeah."