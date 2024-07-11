Calgary's Lance Storm Spotted Backstage at AEW Dynamite

Calgary wrestling legend Lance Storm made a surprise appearance backstage at the recent AEW Dynamite taping held at the Scotiabank Saddledome on July 10, 2024.
The event, which featured live matches for AEW Dynamite and tapings for future episodes of AEW Collision and ROH On HonorClub, saw Storm return to his hometown in a behind-the-scenes capacity.
While details of his visit haven't been disclosed, Storm's current role is with TNA Wrestling as a producer and coach. This friendly crossover between promotions hints at the camaraderie within the professional wrestling world.
