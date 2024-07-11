WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Calgary's Lance Storm Spotted Backstage at AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 11, 2024

Calgary's Lance Storm Spotted Backstage at AEW Dynamite

Calgary wrestling legend Lance Storm made a surprise appearance backstage at the recent AEW Dynamite taping held at the Scotiabank Saddledome on July 10, 2024.

The event, which featured live matches for AEW Dynamite and tapings for future episodes of AEW Collision and ROH On HonorClub, saw Storm return to his hometown in a behind-the-scenes capacity.

While details of his visit haven't been disclosed, Storm's current role is with TNA Wrestling as a producer and coach. This friendly crossover between promotions hints at the camaraderie within the professional wrestling world.

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Garcia Eyes AEW Return

Former WWE Superstar Nikki Garcia, known to fans as Nikki Bella, is hinting at a return to wrestling, specifically targeting a match in AEW. [...]

— Ben Kerin Jul 10, 2024 10:09PM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #aew #dynamite

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88379/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π