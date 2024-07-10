WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Garcia Eyes AEW Return

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 10, 2024

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Garcia Eyes AEW Return

Former WWE Superstar Nikki Garcia, known to fans as Nikki Bella, is hinting at a return to wrestling, specifically targeting a match in AEW.

Garcia, who retired in 2018 due to injuries, recently reignited speculation during an episode of "The Nikki & Brie Show" featuring AEW star Britt Baker. While discussing her longing for competition, Garcia surprised Baker by admitting she'd consider coming out of retirement for a chance to face the "DMD." Baker enthusiastically welcomed the challenge, leaving fans buzzing about a potential dream match.

This isn't the first time Garcia has expressed interest in AEW. Earlier in 2024, Mercedes Moné's arrival in the promotion piqued Garcia's curiosity about joining the AEW roster. With Garcia's comments and Baker's openness, the possibility of a Bella vs. Baker showdown seems more real than ever.

Stephanie Vaquer Officially Joins WWE

Shawn Michaels took to social media to announce that Stephanie Vaquer has officially signed with WWE. Welcoming Vaquer to the WWE family, Mi [...]

— Ben Kerin Jul 10, 2024 10:00PM

Source: podcasts.apple.com
Tags: #wwe #aew #nikki bella #nikki garcia

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88374/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π