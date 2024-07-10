WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Garcia Eyes AEW Return

Former WWE Superstar Nikki Garcia, known to fans as Nikki Bella, is hinting at a return to wrestling, specifically targeting a match in AEW.
Garcia, who retired in 2018 due to injuries, recently reignited speculation during an episode of "The Nikki & Brie Show" featuring AEW star Britt Baker. While discussing her longing for competition, Garcia surprised Baker by admitting she'd consider coming out of retirement for a chance to face the "DMD." Baker enthusiastically welcomed the challenge, leaving fans buzzing about a potential dream match.
This isn't the first time Garcia has expressed interest in AEW. Earlier in 2024, Mercedes Moné's arrival in the promotion piqued Garcia's curiosity about joining the AEW roster. With Garcia's comments and Baker's openness, the possibility of a Bella vs. Baker showdown seems more real than ever.
