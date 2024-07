WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Garcia Eyes AEW Return

Home ⚑ DISCORD ⚑ Podcast ⚑ X

Former WWE Superstar Nikki Garcia, known to fans as Nikki Bella, is hinting at a return to wrestling, specifically targeting a match in AEW.

Garcia, who retired in 2018 due to injuries, recently reignited speculation during an episode of "The Nikki & Brie Show" featuring AEW star Britt Baker. While discussing her longing for competition, Garcia surprised Baker by admitting she'd consider coming out of retirement for a chance to face the "DMD." Baker enthusiastically welcomed the challenge, leaving fans buzzing about a potential dream match.

This isn't the first time Garcia has expressed interest in AEW. Earlier in 2024, Mercedes MonΓ©'s arrival in the promotion piqued Garcia's curiosity about joining the AEW roster. With Garcia's comments and Baker's openness, the possibility of a Bella vs. Baker showdown seems more real than ever.