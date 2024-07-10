WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Stephanie Vaquer Officially Joins WWE

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 10, 2024

Stephanie Vaquer Officially Joins WWE

Shawn Michaels took to social media to announce that Stephanie Vaquer has officially signed with WWE. Welcoming Vaquer to the WWE family, Michaels added, "see you in Orlando."

On Tuesday morning, CMLL revealed that Vaquer would be leaving the promotion, relinquishing her CMLL Women's Championship and CMLL World Women's Tag Team Championship. The exact date of Vaquer's WWE television debut remains unknown.

Vaquer recently competed at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, where she lost the NJPW Strong Women's Championship to Mercedes Mone.

