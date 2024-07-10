Stephanie Vaquer Officially Joins WWE

Shawn Michaels took to social media to announce that Stephanie Vaquer has officially signed with WWE. Welcoming Vaquer to the WWE family, Michaels added, "see you in Orlando."
On Tuesday morning, CMLL revealed that Vaquer would be leaving the promotion, relinquishing her CMLL Women's Championship and CMLL World Women's Tag Team Championship. The exact date of Vaquer's WWE television debut remains unknown.
Vaquer recently competed at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, where she lost the NJPW Strong Women's Championship to Mercedes Mone.
Welcome to the WWE Family, @Steph_Vaquer. See you in Orlando! pic.twitter.com/cV9fBY1cSw— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) July 10, 2024
