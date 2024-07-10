WWE SummerSlam 2024 Headed for Sellout After Strong Ticket Sales pen_spark

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE is on track for a sold-out SummerSlam 2024 event following the success of their previous pay-per-view, Money in the Bank. The biggest party of the summer takes place on August 3rd at Cleveland Browns Stadium and will be streamed live on Peacock.

Fans can expect a night of high-stakes action with several championship matches already announced. Damian Priest, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, will defend his title against Gunther, winner of the King of the Ring Tournament. The Women's Champion Bayley will face off against Nia Jax, who triumphed in the Queen of the Ring tournament.

The Undisputed WWE Championship will also be on the line as Cody Rhodes takes on challengers Solo Sikoa and Drew McIntyre in a triple threat match. Fans can look forward to a grudge match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre, as well as a championship bout between Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley. Additional matches are expected to be announced soon.

Strong Sales Signal Packed House: Ticket sales are reportedly brisk, with WrestleTix indicating over 47,000 tickets sold out of a total capacity of nearly 55,000. With less than a month to go, only around 7,500 tickets remain available for purchase.