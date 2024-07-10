Baron Corbin Advances In New WWE Speed Tournment

A new tournament in WWE Speed has kicked off.
Today's first-round clash saw Baron Corbin battle Angelo Dawkins, with Corbin emerging victorious after executing his signature End of Days finisher. Corbin will advance to face the winner of the upcoming Ilja Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes matchup, scheduled for next week. The ultimate victor of that encounter will earn the right to challenge Andrade for the WWE Speed Championship at a future date.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!— WWE (@WWE) July 10, 2024
A new No. 1 Contender Tournament starts today! Who will move on to the #WWESpeed Semifinals? Will it be @AngeloDawkins or @BaronCorbinWWE? 👀 pic.twitter.com/2OEr9Livs8
