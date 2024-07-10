WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Baron Corbin Advances In New WWE Speed Tournment

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 10, 2024

Baron Corbin Advances In New WWE Speed Tournment

 
A new tournament in WWE Speed has kicked off.

Today's first-round clash saw Baron Corbin battle Angelo Dawkins, with Corbin emerging victorious after executing his signature End of Days finisher. Corbin will advance to face the winner of the upcoming Ilja Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes matchup, scheduled for next week. The ultimate victor of that encounter will earn the right to challenge Andrade for the WWE Speed Championship at a future date.

TNA Digital Media Champion AJ Francis Spotted Backstage at Last Night's NXT

Another TNA star was backstage at last night’s WWE NXT, and it is a familiar face. According to Fightful Select, AJ Francis, formerly [...]

— Ben Kerin Jul 10, 2024 07:12PM


Tags: #wwe #wwe speed #speed #baron corbin

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88368/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π