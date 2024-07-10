TNA Digital Media Champion AJ Francis Spotted Backstage at Last Night's NXT

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Another TNA star was backstage at last night’s WWE NXT, and it is a familiar face.

According to Fightful Select, AJ Francis, formerly known as Top Dolla from WWE’s Hit Row, was the star backstage. Francis, currently the Digital Media Champion for TNA, has achieved notable success outside of WWE since his second departure. As of now, there is no word on whether any planned appearances for him in the NXT & TNA crossover are in the works.

In addition to Francis, TNA had a significant presence on last night’s NXT. Joe Hendry appeared in the main event, tagging with Trick Williams. Meanwhile, Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel reunited with Wes Lee to reform the Rascalz on the broadcast. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide updates on this monumental crossover.