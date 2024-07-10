Drew McIntyre Signs with Paradigm Talent Agency

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

According to Variety, Drew McIntyre has signed with Paradigm Talent Agency. He continues to be represented by his attorney, Brad Small of Fox Rothschild.

Paradigm's roster also includes notable names like Tiffany Stratton, Damian Priest, and CM Punk.

McIntyre is gearing up for his feature film debut in "The Killer’s Game," where he'll act alongside WWE veteran Dave Bautista (Batista), as well as Sofia Boutella, Pom Klementieff, and Ben Kingsley. Directed by JJ Perry, the film is set for release on September 13. Earlier this year, McIntyre renewed his WWE contract, securing his future with the company.

On WWE television, McIntyre is currently “suspended” following an altercation with Adam Pearce during the WWE Money in the Bank post-show. He is expected to address the situation with Pearce on the upcoming episode of WWE Raw.