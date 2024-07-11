SPOILER for ROH On HonorClub 7/10 Taping In Calgary

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

At the AEW show at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on Wednesday night, QT Marshall faced off against Scorpius in a match taped for an upcoming episode of the weekly ROH On HonorClub show.

Marshall secured the victory over the local 19-year-old rookie, who had just completed his training to become a professional wrestler.

The match was reportedly a decent one, with the Calgary crowd enthusiastically chanting for the young newcomer at various points.

Ultimately, Marshall clinched the win by catching Scorpius with a diamond cutter off the ropes for the pinfall.

ROH On HonorClub airs every Thursday night at 7/6c.