SPOILER for ROH On HonorClub 7/10 Taping In Calgary

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 11, 2024

At the AEW show at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on Wednesday night, QT Marshall faced off against Scorpius in a match taped for an upcoming episode of the weekly ROH On HonorClub show.

Marshall secured the victory over the local 19-year-old rookie, who had just completed his training to become a professional wrestler.

The match was reportedly a decent one, with the Calgary crowd enthusiastically chanting for the young newcomer at various points.

Ultimately, Marshall clinched the win by catching Scorpius with a diamond cutter off the ropes for the pinfall.

ROH On HonorClub airs every Thursday night at 7/6c.

Tags: #roh #ring of honor #honorclub

