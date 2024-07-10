AEW Officially Adds Two More Former WWE Superstars to Its Roster

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW has added another pair of former WWE Superstars to their roster, with Mace and Mansoor now joining Tony Khan's company. The duo, who remained together after being released by WWE last year, have officially signed with ROH/AEW.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Mason Madden and Mansoor are now under contract with ROH/AEW. While specific creative plans haven't been disclosed, efforts are already underway to introduce the team to the audience.

MxM, the tag team name for Mason Madden and Mansoor, recently appeared in vignettes aired on ROH, following reports of their backstage presence and plans for them within the brand. Fans will soon see what impact they bring to both AEW and ROH.

Meanwhile, AEW star Max Caster expressed his disapproval of the former WWE Superstars joining the company. In response, Mansoor took to social media to address Caster's comments. This online exchange could potentially evolve into a televised storyline.