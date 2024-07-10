Chris Jericho Comments On John Cena’s WWE Retirement

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During the WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena, John Cena stunned fans by announcing his retirement plans for 2025.

Cena revealed that he will be present when Raw moves to Netflix and announced his final matches will be at the Royal Rumble, the Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 2025. He plans to compete throughout the year, aiming for 30-40 matches.

Appearing on McGuire on Wrestling, Chris Jericho, who has wrestled Cena several times, shared his thoughts on Cena's retirement.

Jericho said, “My career is already longer than John Cena’s. No, I mean, it’s great. John’s always had a great love for wrestling, and he’s got a great connection with the fans, so I think it’s a cool way to go about it. People know that this is it, and John’s not the type of guy to say anything lightly, so I’m sure he’s been focused on this and working with the company to make sure it’s right, and I’m sure it’s going to be a really great year-and-a-half for Cena fans and for John Cena himself.”