WWE to Experiment with New Production Techniques as Shows Transition to New Networks

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 10, 2024

As WWE transitions to new broadcast homes—SmackDown to USA Network, NXT to The CW, and Raw to Netflix—they are keen to experiment with different production techniques.

One innovative idea is the introduction of a ref cam to bring fans closer to the in-ring action. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported, “another element discussed of late has been the utilization of a ref cam, which could make its way on screen soon.”

The ref cam, previously used by WCW in the 1990s and in MMA during PRIDE's peak, could add a new dimension to WWE's production. WWE recently impressed with its Money in the Bank and Heatwave PLEs, both highly praised events.

Tags: #wwe #raw #smackdown #nxt

