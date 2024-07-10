Stephanie Vaquer Exits CMLL and NJPW, In Talks with WWE and AEW

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Stephanie Vaquer is leaving both CMLL and NJPW due to personal reasons. Vaquer dropped the NJPW Strong Women's Title to Mercedes Mone at Forbidden Door.

The following statement was issued:

SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT FROM CMLL AND NJPW

Thank you for supporting Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) and New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW).

Citing personal reasons, Stephanie Vaquer has elected to depart from the CMLL and NJPW rosters effective immediately.

As a result, Vaquer will not compete in her scheduled match against Lluvia at Fantasticamania on July 13 in San Jose. Furthermore, CMLL hereby announces Vaquer is stripped of both the CMLL World Women's and World Women's Tag Team Championships.

Both CMLL and NJPW would like to apologize to our fans worldwide for the abrupt announcement.

This Saturday at FantasticaMania USA, a new CMLL World Women's Champion will be crowned in a three-way match: Lluvia (CMLL) vs. Viva Van (NJPW) vs. Willow Nightingale (AEW).

We remain committed to ensuring the highest quality wrestling for our fans at FantasticaMania USA this Saturday and at all future events.

Fightful Select confirmed today that Vaquer has had talks with both AEW and WWE, as both companies have maintained interest. As of this writing, she has not signed with AEW, nor is she close to signing a deal there.

Sources indicate that WWE showed interest after Forbidden Door, and those in AEW believe she is likely headed to WWE. Historically, CMLL has allowed talent to leave their deals when offered opportunities with US promotions.