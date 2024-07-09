WWE No Mercy Returning for NXT Brand This September

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE is bringing back the No Mercy premium live event theme for the NXT brand later this year.

The No Mercy theme was previously used for the main roster from 1999 to 2008. It made a brief comeback in 2016 and 2017 before being utilized by NXT in 2023.

This year's No Mercy event is scheduled for September 1st in Denver, Colorado. It will follow the Great American Bash television special airing on SYFY in August.

Here's the updated WWE PLE schedule for the remainder of 2024:

- Saturday, August 3rd: SummerSlam at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

- Saturday, August 31st: Bash in Berlin at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany

- Saturday, September 1st: NXT No Mercy in Denver, Colorado

- Saturday, October 5th: Bad Blood at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

- Saturday, November 2nd: Crown Jewel in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia