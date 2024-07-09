WWE SmackDown Ratings Steady for July 5 Episode

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The viewership numbers for the July 5th episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX have been released.

According to Programming Insider, with confirmation from WrestleNomics, SmackDown attracted 2,256,000 viewers and earned a 0.66 rating in the 18-49 demographic. These figures are nearly identical to the viewership of the June 28th episode. The show faced significant competition, airing at the same time as President Joe Biden’s interview on ABC, which drew over 8 million viewers.

SmackDown was broadcast from the ScotiaBank Arena in Toronto, Canada, with an attendance of 16,980 fans. This episode served as the go-home edition for the blue brand, leading into the Money In The Bank premium live event on Saturday, July 6th. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly updates on the viewership numbers for all WWE programming.