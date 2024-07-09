Tyler Bate Undergoes Successful Surgery

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Tyler Bate has provided an update on his injury, and it’s not a good one.

After joining WWE in 2016, Bate was moved to the NXT UK brand, where he won the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament and became the inaugural United Kingdom Champion. Following the shutdown of the NXT UK brand and the announcement of NXT Europe, Bate transitioned to the NXT brand in the United States and later to the main roster.

Most recently, the WWE star was in action when he teamed with Pete Dunne to defeat Hank And Tank (Hank Walker & Tank Ledger) last Tuesday on NXT. However, on last night’s WWE Monday Night Raw, Michael Cole announced during commentary that Bate was sidelined with an injury.

On Tuesday, Bate confirmed via his Instagram account that he tore his left pectoral major and tendon off the bone during the match. He has since undergone successful surgery for the injury.

He wrote, “Tore my left pectoral major & tendon off the bone last week at NXT. Surgery yesterday was successful and all has been put back where it belongs. I’ll be gone for some time while I recover, try not to miss me too much. I’m in good spirits and looking forward to seeing you all again soon, lots of love.”

WNS wishes Bate a speedy recovery.