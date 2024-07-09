WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Shelton Benjamin Unveils Dropped Storyline Pitch for His 2017 WWE Return

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 09, 2024

Shelton Benjamin Unveils Dropped Storyline Pitch for His 2017 WWE Return

Former WWE star Shelton Benjamin did an interview with The Metro, and here are the highlights:

His return to WWE in 2017:

"[A] pitch I had, I wanted to be – this is when I came back the second time. I think Paige [now Saraya in AEW] was the general manager for Smackdown. The idea was, I will start off as kind of her bodyguard, but I think it was going to turn romantic and that was all – they were all set to do that, and then it just didn’t happen."

Another idea that was dropped:

"At one point, I was going to be Mr. Entertainment where, you know, I’ll be singing. I think we kind of teased it once with the Bellas where I was kind of singing Louis Armstrong to them… I remember Vince [McMahon] wanted me to be Mr. Entertainment. That never happened."

The Hurt Business:

"I love being a part of helping people succeed. But in the case of the Hurt Business, I felt like there was so much more for every individual in that to really elevate themselves within the company. And I think the fact that there was no Hurt Business versus Bloodline war is one of the biggest mishaps in pro wrestling."

ESPN’s Joe Tessitore Set To Join WWE Soon

The New York Post reports that longtime ESPN analyst and broadcaster Joe Tessitore will be part of the WWE team starting in the summer of 20 [...]

— Ben Kerin Jul 09, 2024 03:11PM


Tags: #wwe #shelton benjamin

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88352/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π