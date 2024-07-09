Shelton Benjamin Unveils Dropped Storyline Pitch for His 2017 WWE Return

His return to WWE in 2017:

"[A] pitch I had, I wanted to be – this is when I came back the second time. I think Paige [now Saraya in AEW] was the general manager for Smackdown. The idea was, I will start off as kind of her bodyguard, but I think it was going to turn romantic and that was all – they were all set to do that, and then it just didn’t happen."

Another idea that was dropped:

"At one point, I was going to be Mr. Entertainment where, you know, I’ll be singing. I think we kind of teased it once with the Bellas where I was kind of singing Louis Armstrong to them… I remember Vince [McMahon] wanted me to be Mr. Entertainment. That never happened."

The Hurt Business:

"I love being a part of helping people succeed. But in the case of the Hurt Business, I felt like there was so much more for every individual in that to really elevate themselves within the company. And I think the fact that there was no Hurt Business versus Bloodline war is one of the biggest mishaps in pro wrestling."