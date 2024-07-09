Joe Hendry Makes Cameo in WWE NXT Promo

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Joe Hendry made a brief appearance on WWE TV again, featuring in a promo for this week’s WWE NXT. The promo for Tuesday’s show included Hendry’s signature “turn to face the camera” pose, as shown below. Afterward, Hendry tweeted, "WWE just said my name."

Hendry has not been officially announced for Tuesday’s show at this time. The current lineup for the live show on USA Network includes:

- Heritage Cup Match: Tony D’Angelo vs. Lexis King

- Karmen Petrovic vs. Arianna Grace

- Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. OTM

- Gallus vs. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe

- Sol Ruca vs. Fallon Henley

- Wes Lee addresses his future