Drew McIntyre's Return, Damian Priest and Gunther Face-Off, and More Announced for Next Week's WWE Raw

Drew McIntyre is set to make his comeback to the red brand on next wee's WWE Raw. This development comes after McIntyre's suspension was lifted on the July 8 episode of Raw. McIntyre was previously suspended for his actions at the WWE Money in the Bank Post-Show, where he struck WWE official Adam Pearce. The suspension was reconsidered following CM Punk's request to Pearce on Monday night. While Pearce agreed to meet with McIntyre, he made it clear that Punk must remain at home during the discussions.

In other major news, the road to WWE SummerSlam is heating up as World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest and Gunther prepare for their upcoming title match. The two powerhouses will come face-to-face in what promises to be a tense encounter ahead of their clash at SummerSlam.

Additionally, the rivalry between Sheamus and Bronson Reed will come to a head in a singles match. The animosity between the two escalated after a backstage confrontation on Monday, which was followed by a brawl post-Reed's victory over Pete Dunne.

Here's the announced card for next week's show:

- Drew McIntyre's return

- Face-to-face confrontation between World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest and Gunther

- Singles match: Bronson Reed vs. Sheamus