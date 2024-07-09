Rhea Ripley Returns to WWE RAW, Confronts Dominik Mysterio in Fiery Showdown

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

On the July 8 episode of WWE RAW, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio teamed up against Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega. Morgan played a pivotal role in Dominik’s victory, marking the first time he pinned his father.

After the match, Morgan and Dominik were set to celebrate with a kiss when Rhea Ripley’s music hit. Morgan quickly fled the ring as Ripley confronted Dominik, visibly furious as the show concluded.

The broadcast ended abruptly, but WWE later tweeted footage of an enraged Ripley storming backstage.

Ripley has been out of action since April due to injury and had to vacate the WWE Women’s World Championship after a backstage attack by Morgan. Morgan went on to defeat Becky Lynch for the title at WWE King and Queen of the Ring. For weeks, Morgan has been toying with Dominik, including sharing a kiss with him.