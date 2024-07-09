Sonya Deville Joins Forces with Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler on July 8 WWE RAW

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Sonya Deville, Zoey Stark, and Shayna Baszler made a powerful statement on WWE RAW.

The trio officially teamed up on the July 8 episode. After Damage CTRL's victory over Lyra Valkyria, Katana Chance, and Kayden Carter, the new faction attacked both teams, establishing themselves as a formidable new force.

In a backstage interview, the trio declared their dominance and hinted at targeting the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn interrupted, asserting they still ruled the division.

The attack marked Deville’s first physical appearance on WWE TV since her ACL injury in July 2023. She returned on the May 20 episode of WWE RAW and had been recruiting Stark and Baszler since.