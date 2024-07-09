WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kofi Kingston Diagnosed with AC Joint Sprain, WWE Confirms

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 09, 2024

WWE has announced that Kofi Kingston sustained an injury following an attack by Karrion Kross.

On the July 1 episode of WWE RAW, Xavier Woods defeated Karrion Kross. After the match, Kross attacked Kingston and targeted his arm.

During the July 8 episode of WWE RAW, Michael Cole revealed that Kingston suffered an AC joint sprain in his shoulder during the assault.

In a vignette, Kross addressed the attack and sent a message to Woods, declaring, "The New Day is DEAD. You're just the last to realize it, brother." He claimed the New Day and other legends held back the new blood, promising the old guard would make way for the new generation.

As of now, there's no word on how long Kofi Kingston will be out of action.

Tags: #wwe #raw #kofi kingston

