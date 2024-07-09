WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bo Dallas Confronts Adam Pearce on WWE Raw Amid New Wyatt Sicks Video

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 09, 2024

Bo Dallas appeared live on the July 8 episode of WWE RAW following the latest Wyatt Sicks vignette.

For the third consecutive week, Nikki Cross handed the broadcast team a VHS tape with a message from Bo Dallas. The video showed Dallas talking about his new family and their new purpose, asking Uncle Howdy if they were "sick." When Uncle Howdy agreed, Dallas declared, "Sick is what we will be."

Backstage, Chad Gable confronted RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, demanding action against the Wyatt Sicks, who had been targeting him. Pearce mentioned an ongoing investigation, but Gable threatened to handle it himself. Pearce then opened his office door to reveal Bo Dallas inside, before entering and closing the door.

This marked Bo Dallas's first live appearance on WWE programming since the Wyatt Sicks debuted.

Tags: #wwe #raw #the wyatt sicks #wyatt sick6 #bo dallas #uncle howdy

