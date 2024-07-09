WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tyler Bate Sidelined with Injury

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 09, 2024

Tyler Bate Sidelined with Injury

On the July 8 episode of WWE RAW, Pete Dunne faced Bronson Reed in a singles match. During the broadcast, Michael Cole mentioned that Dunne’s tag team partner, Tyler Bate, sustained an injury on the July 2 episode of WWE NXT, which may keep him out of action for a while. Bate and Dunne had recently secured a victory against Hank Walker and Tank Ledger on NXT. However, further details regarding Bate's injury and recovery timeline were not provided.

In the same episode, Dunne suffered a loss to Reed. Following the match, Reed attempted to assault Dunne, but Sheamus intervened, making the save. Dunne then exited the ring, temporarily reuniting with the Brawling Brutes, at least for now.

WWE Raw Results (July 8, 2024)

