The Wyatt Sicks Drop New Teaser Ahead of WWE Raw

The Wyatt Sicks (Wyatt Sick6) have shared their latest teaser ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Raw in Ottawa, Canada.

Over the past two weeks, WWE has aired sit-down interviews with Bo Dallas and Uncle Howdy, where they explained the motives behind the Wyatt Sicks’ attack on the backstage area, crew, and Raw star Chad Gable.

Last night, the official Wyatt Sicks Twitter account shared a cryptic message featuring what seemed to be Erick Rowan’s face, along with the caption:

097 114 101 032 115 105 099 107 063

Today, the Wyatt Sicks released another teaser, this time showing a distorted photo of another member, Joe Gacy, along with the caption: