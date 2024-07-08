WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Wyatt Sicks Drop New Teaser Ahead of WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 08, 2024

The Wyatt Sicks (Wyatt Sick6) have shared their latest teaser ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Raw in Ottawa, Canada.

Over the past two weeks, WWE has aired sit-down interviews with Bo Dallas and Uncle Howdy, where they explained the motives behind the Wyatt Sicks’ attack on the backstage area, crew, and Raw star Chad Gable.

Last night, the official Wyatt Sicks Twitter account shared a cryptic message featuring what seemed to be Erick Rowan’s face, along with the caption:

097 114 101 032 115 105 099 107 063

Today, the Wyatt Sicks released another teaser, this time showing a distorted photo of another member, Joe Gacy, along with the caption:

Chelsea Green Receives High Praise for Stellar Performance at WWE Money in the Bank 2024

A WWE star earned high praise for their performance at Money in the Bank in Toronto, both in and out of the ring. According to a new report [...]

— Ben Kerin Jul 08, 2024 10:24PM


