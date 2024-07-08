WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Chelsea Green Receives High Praise for Stellar Performance at WWE Money in the Bank 2024

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 08, 2024

Chelsea Green Receives High Praise for Stellar Performance at WWE Money in the Bank 2024

A WWE star earned high praise for their performance at Money in the Bank in Toronto, both in and out of the ring.

According to a new report, Chelsea Green received significant praise from WWE over the weekend.

During the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, Green took a memorable bump, being shoved off ladders through tables at ringside. Fightful Select noted she was happy to do it, treating it like "no big deal." WWE was pleased with both the execution and safety of the move.

Fans might remember, or have seen on social media, that two years ago Green took a similar bump during a Queen of the Mountain match in IMPACT Wrestling alongside Deonna Purrazzo.

The report also highlighted that Green's in-ring performance wasn't the only thing earning her praise. WWE officials were impressed with her promotion of the match, doing local media and keeping the buzz high on social media.

Though Chelsea Green came close, Tiffany Stratton shoved her out of contention and captured the women’s Money in the Bank briefcase. Stratton has since hinted at giving the briefcase a “makeover.”

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #money in the bank #mitb #chelsea green

