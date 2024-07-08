John Cena Explains Why He Chose Jorts for His WWE Attire

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X



WWE star John Cena has recently announced his retirement from in-ring competition and his iconic jean shorts (commonly called 'jorts') in 2025.

Explaining how he chose jorts as his in-ring attire, Cena highlighted their functionality and durability.

John Cena told the Wall Street Journal:

"The reason I wear jorts is because I've tried everything. Denim is really durable—it doesn't rip a lot as long as you can find a good fit.

"I don’t need any families attending a WWE event looking at my ugly bit. All you need to do is find something that fits around the butt and the thigh, because I always wear a drawstring belt.

"A belt buckle, you can really get messed up on. I’ve learned this through failure. It can stab you, it can scratch you, it can scrape you and it can also cause damage to opponents and referees. This is not a good piece of equipment."

Cena made the announcement at WWE Money in the Bank, revealing that he will return to in-ring competition throughout 2025 before his final departure.