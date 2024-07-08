Maria Kanellis Scheduled for Surgeon Consultation After Adrenal Gland Mass Discovery

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Maria Kanellis, a member of the AEW/ROH roster and also former WWE superstar has been absent from television for a while.

Maria, along with Mike Bennett and Matt Taven of The Kingdom, debuted in AEW in October 2022 after leaving TNA Wrestling. Their debut aired on the October 14 edition of AEW Rampage, and they have been regulars on television since.

In her personal life, Maria has shared her health struggles. She had tests done for adrenal glands and hormone levels, leading to a CT scan that revealed a mass on her adrenal gland. It's still unclear if the mass is cancerous.

Maria first tweeted, “So fun story… 6 months ago I asked to get my adrenal glands checked and blood work done to check hormone levels because of symptoms I had been having. Insurance would not approve the tests. Fast forward today, I had a CT with contrast to check a mass that was found accidentally during another test, that is either on my kidney or adrenal gland. Moral of the story… listen to your body.”

She later updated, “So here is the update. Yes it is a mass on my adrenal gland. Next step is meeting with an endocrinologist surgeon. It’s inconclusive at this point, if it is cancer. In other news, I ate French fries and a concrete mixer and I feel a little better.”

WNS wishes her all the best during this challenging time.