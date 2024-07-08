WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Damon Kemp Says He Is No Longer With WWE

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 08, 2024

Damon Kemp, whose real name is Bobby Steveson, announced today via social media that he has parted ways with WWE. Kemp, a former member of the No Quarter Catch Crew, last competed on the June 25th episode of NXT, where he was defeated by Tavion Heights.

In his announcement, Kemp expressed his gratitude, stating:

"As of today, I am no longer under contract with WWE. Forever grateful for the people I met and the experiences I’ve had."

Kemp joined WWE’s NXT brand in 2021 and is the brother of Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson.

