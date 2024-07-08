WWE Releases Detailed Press Statement on Bad Blood PLE Returning October 5

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Bad Blood Returns to Atlanta, Georgia After 27 Years on October 5th

WWE has confirmed that the iconic Bad Blood event will make its long-awaited return to Atlanta, Georgia, on October 5th, marking the first time in 27 years.

The company announced the exciting news over the weekend.

On Monday, WWE issued a press release with additional details about the premium live event scheduled for October 5th.

Check out the complete announcement below.

WWE® BAD BLOOD® RETURNS SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5 FROM STATE FARM ARENA IN ATLANTA



STAMFORD, Conn., July 8, 2024 – As announced by WWE and Metro Boomin ahead of last weekend’s Money In The Bank®, the WWE Premium Live Event Bad Blood® will take place Saturday, October 5 from State Farm Arena in Atlanta. This will mark 27 years to the day since the original event took place.

Tickets for Bad Blood go on sale next Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com. Presale for Bad Blood tickets will begin Tuesday, July 16 at 10 a.m. ET. Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting https://www.wwe.com/badblood-2024-presale.

Known for introducing the first ever Hell in a Cell match between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels in 1997, Bad Blood is the first Premium Live Event to take place in Atlanta since New Year’s Day of 2022. Georgia’s capital is rich in WWE history, having hosted WrestleMania XXVII (2011), Survivor Series (2015) and Royal Rumble (2002, 2010). Additionally, it marks the hometown return of Atlanta native and current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Official Bad Blood Priority Passes are available now through exclusive partner On Location, giving fans the opportunity to purchase ticket packages before they go on sale to the general public. Bad Blood Priority Passes offer fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, all-inclusive pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, deluxe accommodations, and much more. To learn more or to buy your package today, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/badblood.

