WWE and AEW Reportedly Competing to Sign International Star

During the AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 PPV event, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone triumphed over NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a title for title match. This match reportedly received “a lot of praise internally.”

According to Record, a Mexican sports newspaper, Vaquer has attracted offers from WWE and AEW following her impressive performance at Forbidden Door. However, Luchablog noted that Vaquer has not confirmed the story or indicated a preference between the two companies. Luchablog also reported:

“A source tells me Vaquer is under contract to CMLL at the moment, and has significant time left on that contract. The length of her contract is also not expected to matter much. CMLL has let wrestlers out of their deals when they have a big US offer, as long as they’re kept in the loop about the situation.”