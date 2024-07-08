Update on the Fan Lawsuit Against WWE

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

On July 3rd, WWE requested the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut to move Richard Bryant's lawsuit from Florida to arbitration and pause the case until the arbitration process concludes. Bryant alleges he was injured at a Friday Night Smackdown event in Orlando, Florida, in July 2022.

WWE's motion argues that Bryant is bound by Ticketmaster.com’s terms, which require disputes related to ticket purchases to go to arbitration. WWE maintains that they have not waived their right to arbitration, thus obligating Bryant to comply with this procedure.

In a prior case, WWE successfully argued for arbitration in a lawsuit concerning hearing damage claims.

Bryant’s lawsuit accuses WWE of "negligence and carelessness," stating they failed to warn about the dangers of pyrotechnics, did not properly test or operate them, and did not hire or train competent staff. Additionally, he claims WWE lacked policies for safe pyrotechnics use and did not provide adequate warnings of potential effects.

As a result, Bryant alleges he suffered a traumatic rupture of his right eardrum, bilateral tinnitus, right ear hearing loss, and psychological harm, which will require ongoing medical treatment.

Interestingly, Bryant's lawsuit also mentions he had to use crutches and a boot for his left foot, limiting his physical activities and potentially requiring surgery. This appears to be a clerical error, possibly a mix-up with another case.

Bryant is seeking $15,000 in damages. The trial is scheduled for August 18, 2025, unless resolved earlier through arbitration.

WWE had a similar case with Marvin Jackson, who claimed hearing loss from pyrotechnics at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas. The United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit upheld a decision to move Jackson’s claims to arbitration. Jackson had sought over $1,000,000 in damages, but his case remains in arbitration with no further updates.