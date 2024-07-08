CM Punk Speaks on Possibility of AJ Lee's WWE Return

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

CM Punk recently addressed the possibility of his wife, former WWE superstar AJ Lee, making a return during the post-Money In The Bank press conference. When asked for an update on Lee, Punk shared that while it would be exciting for her to return, she is currently occupied with numerous production projects.

"You would have to ask my wife. She’s not here. She’s taking care of Larry. I don’t want to fall into the trap of ‘never say never.’ I don’t want to give people false hope. I also will not put words in her mouth and say, ‘I think this could happen.’ I think this is a brave new world. I don’t think a lot of people thought I was going to show up. It’s really all on her. She’s busy. I’m super proud of her, she’s doing her own thing. She has a production company started up. She’s writing TV, movies, all kinds of stuff. Laughable, I say I’m a bad husband because I never know what project she’s talking about. ‘Oh, I have a meeting.’ ‘Who? Netflix? Hulu?’ I don’t know. She has so many irons in so many different fires. As a fan of hers, I would love to see it."

AJ Lee, who left WWE in 2015 after multiple reigns as Divas Champion, has since authored a best-selling book and appeared in various film and TV projects. She also served as an executive producer and commentator for WOW (Women of Wrestling).