Heritage Cup Championship Match and More Set for July 9th Episode of WWE NXT

Following Sunday's WWE NXT Heatwave PLE, where a new world champion was crowned, NXT has revealed the exciting lineup for this Tuesday’s episode on USA. Check out the early card below:
- Tony D’Angelo vs. Lexis King for the NXT Heritage Cup Championship
- Wes Lee addresses his future
- Karmen Petrovic vs. Arianna Grace
- Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. OTM (Lucien Price & Bronco Nima)
- Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) vs. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe
⚡ Plans for Joe Hendry in WWE NXT
Joe Hendry is set to return to WWE NXT after strong fan support following his initial appearance. The crossover between WWE and TNA continu [...]— Ben Kerin Jul 08, 2024 12:07PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com