WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Heritage Cup Championship Match and More Set for July 9th Episode of WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 08, 2024

Heritage Cup Championship Match and More Set for July 9th Episode of WWE NXT

Following Sunday's WWE NXT Heatwave PLE, where a new world champion was crowned, NXT has revealed the exciting lineup for this Tuesday’s episode on USA. Check out the early card below:

- Tony D’Angelo vs. Lexis King for the NXT Heritage Cup Championship

- Wes Lee addresses his future

- Karmen Petrovic vs. Arianna Grace

- Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. OTM (Lucien Price & Bronco Nima)

- Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) vs. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe

Plans for Joe Hendry in WWE NXT

Joe Hendry is set to return to WWE NXT after strong fan support following his initial appearance. The crossover between WWE and TNA continu [...]

— Ben Kerin Jul 08, 2024 12:07PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #heritage cup

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88326/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π