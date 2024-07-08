Heritage Cup Championship Match and More Set for July 9th Episode of WWE NXT

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Following Sunday's WWE NXT Heatwave PLE, where a new world champion was crowned, NXT has revealed the exciting lineup for this Tuesday’s episode on USA. Check out the early card below:

- Tony D’Angelo vs. Lexis King for the NXT Heritage Cup Championship

- Wes Lee addresses his future

- Karmen Petrovic vs. Arianna Grace

- Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. OTM (Lucien Price & Bronco Nima)

- Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) vs. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe