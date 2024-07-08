Plans for Joe Hendry in WWE NXT

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Joe Hendry is set to return to WWE NXT after strong fan support following his initial appearance.

The crossover between WWE and TNA continues, with TNA stars appearing on NXT and vice versa. Hendry and Frankie Kazarian participated in a battle royal, won by Je'Von Evans, who now challenges Trick Williams for the NXT Title at Heatwave. Despite being the first eliminated, Hendry received a strong reaction. He later had a backstage segment with Shawn Michaels, warning he could appear on any brand. Hendry's appearance drew significant social media attention.

At Heatwave's end, a photo of Hendry was shown before the broadcast concluded. Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan reports plans to use Hendry 'heavily' in the coming weeks and months. WWE sources are focusing on Hendry's viral potential, with small teases for his return.

Fans can expect more subtle teases leading up to his next NXT appearance. When asked if WWE should have interest in Hendry after his TNA deal expires, the response was, “Who wouldn’t?”