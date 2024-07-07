WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Women's Division May Soon Introduce New Titles

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 07, 2024

According to Fightful Select, WWE has been discussing the possibility of introducing a women’s Intercontinental title and a women’s United States title.

These new titles would be assigned to specific brands, although it's currently unknown which brand would host which title. While images of these potential titles have surfaced online, the report confirms they were AI-generated.

WWE talents have long been advocating for women’s mid-card titles. Fightful notes that although the talents they spoke to haven't heard anything concrete about new belts being added yet, this doesn't rule out the possibility of it happening in the future.

Source: Fightful Select
