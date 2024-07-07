WWE Women's Division May Soon Introduce New Titles

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

According to Fightful Select, WWE has been discussing the possibility of introducing a women’s Intercontinental title and a women’s United States title.

These new titles would be assigned to specific brands, although it's currently unknown which brand would host which title. While images of these potential titles have surfaced online, the report confirms they were AI-generated.

WWE talents have long been advocating for women’s mid-card titles. Fightful notes that although the talents they spoke to haven't heard anything concrete about new belts being added yet, this doesn't rule out the possibility of it happening in the future.