Drew McIntyre Suspended Indefinitely Following Post-Money In The Bank Incident

Following WWE Money In The Bank 2024, top WWE star Drew McIntyre has been "suspended indefinitely."

At the event, McIntyre won the Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match. Later, he cashed in his contract during the Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins World Heavyweight Championship Match, turning it into a triple threat.

However, CM Punk returned, ambushing McIntyre and costing him the title, allowing Priest to retain by pinning Drew.

In the post-show, McIntyre attacked officials and struck Raw General Manager Adam Pearce with an elbow, before Wade Barrett intervened.

On July 7, WWE released a video with Pearce announcing McIntyre's fine and "indefinite suspension" for his actions. Additionally, both McIntyre and Punk have been fined an "undisclosed amount."

You can view Pearce’s announcement below.

While that announcement will draw the headlines, Pearce also made several announcements for the July 8 edition of WWE Raw.

He revealed that The Awesome Truth and Braun Strowman will face The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Carlito. Additionally, Liv Morgan will team with Dominik Mysterio to face Zelina Vega and Rey Mysterio of the LWO.