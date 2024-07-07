Latest Details on John Cena’s WWE Retirement Tour

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

John Cena stunned the WWE Universe at last night’s Money In The Bank PLE by announcing that 2025 will be his final year as a wrestler, marking the end of one of the most illustrious careers in WWE history.

Cena revealed his plans to make appearances throughout 2025, including competing in the Royal Rumble, the Elimination Chamber event, and WrestleMania 41, which he confirmed would be his final WrestleMania. Fightful Select has released additional details about the former 16-time world champion’s farewell tour:

- Many talents were unaware of Cena’s retirement plans, and those in the know kept it a secret. Numerous talents are now pitching ideas to work with Cena during his final run.

- WWE will heavily promote Cena's farewell tour throughout 2025.

- Cena will have other commitments outside WWE, but the company plans to use him as much as possible, so fans can expect to see him frequently next year.

- Discussions are ongoing about Cena’s future role in WWE post-retirement, with assurances that he will continue to make on-screen appearances in some capacity.